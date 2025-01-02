How To Protect Yourself From Respiratory Illness This Winter

The Tulsa Health Department is urging residents to receive flu and COVID-19 vaccinations to prevent respiratory illnesses as Oklahoma enters the coldest months of the year.

By: MaKayla Glenn

The Tulsa Health Department is urging residents to take precautions and receive vaccinations to reduce the spread of respiratory viruses during the colder months of the year.

Health experts say the risk of respiratory illnesses is higher during the winter, as colder weather often leads to more indoor gatherings, increasing the likelihood of viruses spreading.

As for who should receive a vaccine, THD said everyone aged six months and older should receive their seasonal flu and updated COVID-19 vaccines.

THD said vaccination is especially important for older adults, young children, pregnant women and those with chronic health conditions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Oklahoma is one of 11 states with very high respiratory virus activity, and with flu vaccination rates lower than this time in 2024, more people have reported getting sick.

Since September, there have been 138 flu-related hospitalizations in the state, with 27 of those happening in Tulsa County. So far, there have been at least two flu-related deaths in Oklahoma.

In Tulsa, residents can receive their vaccinations at local pharmacies, or one of four Tulsa Health Department locations

Vaccinations can be made available by appointment or walk-in at Central Regional Health Center, North Regional Health & Wellness Center and Sand Springs Health Center.

Walk-ins at the listed locations are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays.