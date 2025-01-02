Tulsa Police Chief Reflects On 2024 And Plans For 2025

Tulsa Police Chief Dennis Larsen discussed the department's recent successes in crime reduction, efforts to address homelessness, plans for 2025, and safety concerns for the upcoming cold snap.

As the New Year begins, Tulsa Police Chief Dennis Larsen shared his thoughts on recent national events and the future of public safety in Tulsa.

National Security Insights

Reflecting on a recent incident in New Orleans, Larsen praised the response of the New Orleans Police Department to a violent attack.

“My phone blew up about four in the morning,” Larsen said, referencing the attack. “When you start seeing a lot of the surveillance video, the individual who was intent on doing harm obviously blew past their outer perimeter, but all you saw was police officers running towards the scene.”

Larsen commended New Orleans Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick, with whom he shares a close professional relationship. “Anne did an incredible job of leading that department,” he said.

He also emphasized the importance of vigilance when individuals show warning signs, such as withdrawing from family or displaying radical behavior online.

“It’s a good time for family and friends to alert authorities,” he added.

Tulsa Crime Trends

Larsen highlighted the Tulsa Police Department’s successes in reducing crime over the past year.

“We saw crime go down in almost every category,” he said. “We ended up with a 100% solve rate in our homicides. That’s something that hasn’t happened since 1979.”

He credited advancements in technology, including the department’s real-time information center, for enabling officers to respond effectively.

“It’s helped us not only stop or interdict crime but also respond with the appropriate amount of force,” he said.

Looking Ahead to 2025

For 2025, Larsen's top priority is reducing violent crime, particularly domestic violence.

“We continue to be in the top 10 states in the United States for domestic violence,” Larsen said. “It’s not just solved by the police department. We have to be part of a social network that helps intervene early.”

Larsen also discussed plans for a new police station and ongoing efforts to make Tulsa the safest city in the country.

“We’ll continue to drive those crime numbers down,” he said.

Addressing Homelessness

Larsen outlined the department’s role in tackling homelessness, a key initiative of Mayor Nichols.

“About 30% of the homeless population suffers from some sort of mental illness,” Larsen said. “We’re often the first to identify those individuals and ensure they get the appropriate help.”

He also highlighted the mayor’s plan to build 6,000 tiny homes to address homelessness.

“As those homes come online, we’ll work to help people move off the streets and into stable housing,” Larsen said.

Winter Safety Concerns

With a cold snap approaching, Larsen urged residents to take precautions, particularly regarding heating and infant safety.

“Every year we lose a couple of infants to co-sleeping,” Larsen said. “Please go to our website for advice on how to safely take care of your small children during the cold weather.”

He emphasized the department’s commitment to preventing such tragedies. “We don’t want to lose any more children,” he said.