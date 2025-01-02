LIFE Senior Services: Resources For Staying Healthy In The New Year

LIFE Senior Services' Active Senior Center offers a variety of programs and resources to help seniors stay physically, mentally, and socially active, with activities tailored to all ages and interests.

By: News On 6

As the new year begins, LIFE Senior Services offers a variety of resources to help seniors stay active and healthy in 2025. Here's a look at what they provide and how you can get involved.

Why Staying Active Matters

Maintaining physical, mental, and emotional health is crucial for seniors. Regular movement and challenging oneself physically and mentally are key to overall wellness.

Activities and Resources

LIFE Senior Center serves as a hub for seniors to stay engaged. The center offers:

Fitness Activities: Pickleball, group exercise classes, and more. Social Events: Dances, art classes, and other group activities. Creative Opportunities: Programs tailored to different hobbies and interests.

These resources cater to a wide range of ages and abilities, ensuring there's something for everyone.

Accessibility for All

The center welcomes participants aged 50 to 99 and provides activities suited to beginners and experienced individuals alike. Programs are designed to match personal passions and interests, making the aging experience unique to each individual.

How to Connect

Getting started is simple:

Online: Visit LIFESeniorServices.org for details on programs and resources. By Phone: Call 918-664-9000 for assistance and to learn more about activities.

Upcoming Initiatives

In January, the center is celebrating "I Have a Dream" month in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Members are encouraged to share their aspirations for the year, fostering a sense of community and purpose.

For seniors looking to make 2025 their year of health and engagement, LIFE Senior Services offers the tools and support to make it happen.