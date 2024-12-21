Oklahoma's Own In Focus: Tulsa Homeless Face Cold Weather Dangers As New Housing Offers Hope

Tulsa faces an urgent need for cold-weather resources as warming stations assist the homeless, while Eden Village offers new hope with permanent housing solutions.

The Tulsa Day Center reports that 72 people have died this year due to homelessness, with cold weather contributing to some of the deaths. The need for warmth and shelter remains urgent as temperatures drop.

For those without adequate clothing or a place to stay, the Day Center provides essentials like coats, shoes, and temporary beds for up to 120 people nightly. Other local organizations, including John 3:16 Mission and the Salvation Army, operate 24/7 warming stations. Outreach teams are also distributing coats and blankets throughout Tulsa.

Amid this crisis, a new solution offers hope. Eden Village, a neighborhood designed for individuals experiencing long-term homelessness, welcomed its first residents this week. The community features small homes where residents pay $350 monthly rent and adhere to strict guidelines. By March, 36 people are expected to call Eden Village home, with a capacity of 63 by next year.

Tulsa organizations encourage the public to call 911 if they see someone in distress during winter. A full list of warming stations in Tulsa, Sapulpa, and Muskogee is available for those seeking assistance.

