New Tulsa Neighborhood Offers Fresh Start For The Homeless—First Residents Move In

Eden Village in Tulsa opens its doors to the homeless, with its first residents moving in. The community offers affordable housing and strict rules to help individuals rebuild their lives.

By: Emory Bryan, News On 6

-

A new neighborhood just for people who've been homeless is now open.

The first residents at Eden Village in Tulsa moved in on Friday, and another two move in on Saturday. In January, another group of nine will join, and again nine more in both February and March.

Charlie Freeling got his key Friday morning. It's in a group of nine nearly identical houses, the start of a new subdivision in Tulsa.

Charlie says he ended up homeless when he could not pay the rent after his wife died of COVID.

“I just wish she was with me to see it,” he said.

Eden Village Tulsa has been years in the making, a copy of a successful model using small footprint houses, where residents pay $350 a month rent and agree on strict rules to stay—they are responsible for water, sewer and trash.

Charlie signed his paperwork in the community center. It was decorated for Christmas.

It's a short walk from each house, including the one that Lawrence Williams just moved into.

“And now this is just another step towards putting my life back together, so this is perfect for me,” Lawrence said.

“Man, it's been a process,” said Brad Johnson. “Hardest thing I've ever done, and I've done some hard stuff before.”

Brad founded Eden Village in Tulsa. It's 6 miles west of downtown, and three miles from the spot where Charlie slept Thursday night, in a camp along the river, where he says the daily goal was to just get by.

“And make it work some kind of way so you can survive it,” Charlie said.

Now, instead of just surviving, he is measuring the blessing of a new home.

By March, 36 people will live in Eden Village, and a year from now, it will be finished, with room for 63 people total.

Everyone who moves into Eden Village is checked out and must have been homeless for at least a year. They also must have reliable income to pay the rent.