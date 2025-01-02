Arlington Renegades Announce 2025 Season Schedule

The Arlington Renegades will open the season March 29th when they host San Antonio at Choctaw Stadium.

By: Scott Pfeil

-

The United Football League announced its complete 2025 game schedule on Thursday.

The 2025 season will kick off on Friday, March 28, when FOX Sports debuts FOX UFL Friday – a new night dedicated to UFL action taking place each Friday during the 10-week regular season.

The Arlington Renegades open the season at home on March 29 at 3 p.m. for a Texas showdown against the San Antonio Brahmas. The game will be part of FOX’s opening weekend. The other 4 remining home games will be against Houston on April 6th at 11 am, Saint Louis on April 19th at 11 am, DC on April 27th at 11 am, and the home finale against Michigan on May 10th at 12 pm. All the Renegades home games will be played at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, TX.

The Renegades hit the road for the first time in Week 3, as they travel to Birmingham on April 11th. Kickoff for that game is set for 7 pm. Arlington will travel to Saint Louis in Week 6, and then finish the regular season with three straight road games at DC, Memphis and San Antonio.

"We’re very excited to start our second season under the United Football League” said Head Coach Bob Stoops. “We have some key players returning to our roster that will lead the way. We can’t wait to start training camp and get ready for what’s to be an exciting, competitive season"



