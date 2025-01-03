Tulsa Police Seek Person of Interest in Shooting of 10-Year-Old Boy

Tulsa police are seeking help identifying a person of interest in the shooting of a 10-year-old boy on Dec. 29, 2024.

Tulsa police are seeking help identifying a person of interest in the shooting of a 10-year-old boy on Dec. 29, 2024, at the Autumn Ridge Apartments near 21st and Memorial.

Around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting and found the boy with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police say the child was asleep in his room when a bullet struck him after coming through the wall. Investigators believe the shot came from a bar parking lot to the west of the complex. The boy's father told officers he had heard a gunshot near the building, then realized his son had been injured.

The child was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

The Tulsa Police Crime Gun Unit is asking anyone with information about the shooting or the person of interest to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and rewards are offered for information leading to an arrest. Please reference case 2024-067760.