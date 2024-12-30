10-Year-Old Injured By Stray Bullet At Tulsa Apartment Complex

In Tulsa, a 10-year-old boy was injured in a shooting linked to a domestic dispute outside a bar; his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting that injured a child early Sunday morning at Autumn Ridge Apartments.

What Happened:

Tulsa Police say a man called 911 early Sunday morning saying he heard several gunshots outside his apartment near 21st and Memorial, then heard his 10-year-old son screaming.

Police say the boy got hit in the leg with a stray bullet while he was sleeping. Police say they found a bullet hole in the wall of the apartment.

Paramedics used a tourniquet on the boy’s leg and took him to the hospital. Police say the boy has non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigation:

Police say surveillance video from the nearby Las Brisas Bar, showed a man and woman fighting in the parking lot behind the bar and the man pulled a gun and fired several shots.

"Looking at the trajectory of these rounds, where the apartment complex is, where the bar is in comparison to that, it looks like those rounds inadvertently went through this wall from the parking lot, through this wall of the apartment complex, striking this 10-year-old,” said Captain Richard Meulenberg with Tulsa Police.

Can you help?

Tulsa Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.