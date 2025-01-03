How To Prepare Your Car For Oklahoma Winter Weather

Friday, January 3rd 2025, 6:16 am
Parts of Oklahoma could see freezing winter weather this weekend, with the heaviest conditions expected to affect areas north of Tulsa.
AAA Oklahoma is preparing for a surge in roadside service calls, a trend the organization says it sees every year when the temperatures drop and snow or ice arrives.
Whether it's slick roads or battery failure, AAA says drivers must avoid potential problems by taking the necessary precautions.
Experts say crashes due to icy roads, along with battery issues and flat tires, are the most common problems drivers face during winter.
AAA’s emergency crews say they assisted nearly 49,000 drivers across Oklahoma between January and February of 2024.
Nationwide, AAA says it responds to an average of 600,000 emergency roadside calls every week during the winter.
Here is what you can do to avoid needing help from the roadside service this winter.
In addition to the basic checks, Triple A recommends you prepare a winter emergency kit to keep in your vehicle.
An emergency kit should include:
These simple steps can help prevent roadside mishaps during the winter months. Winter weather can be unpredictable, but being prepared can make all the difference.
