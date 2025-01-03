How To Prepare Your Car For Oklahoma Winter Weather

Ahead of approaching winter weather, AAA advises drivers to prepare their vehicles for freezing conditions.

By: MaKayla Glenn

Parts of Oklahoma could see freezing winter weather this weekend, with the heaviest conditions expected to affect areas north of Tulsa.

AAA Oklahoma is preparing for a surge in roadside service calls, a trend the organization says it sees every year when the temperatures drop and snow or ice arrives.

Whether it's slick roads or battery failure, AAA says drivers must avoid potential problems by taking the necessary precautions.

Experts say crashes due to icy roads, along with battery issues and flat tires, are the most common problems drivers face during winter.

How many calls were made to AAA in 2024?

AAA’s emergency crews say they assisted nearly 49,000 drivers across Oklahoma between January and February of 2024.

Nationwide, AAA says it responds to an average of 600,000 emergency roadside calls every week during the winter.

Here is what you can do to avoid needing help from the roadside service this winter.

What are the top things drivers should do to prepare their vehicles for winter weather?

Tires: make sure your tires have enough tread and are properly inflated. Proper tire pressure and good tread are crucial for safe driving on slippery roads. Battery: check your car's battery to make sure it’s in good shape. Cold temperatures can weaken an old battery, and a failure could leave you stranded. Fuel: keep your gas tank at least half full. This ensures you don’t run out of fuel, especially if you’re stuck in traffic or get caught in unexpected weather. Lights: check all your vehicle’s lights to ensure they’re working. Visibility is key during winter storms, both for you to see and for others to see you.

Are there any additional winter weather tips for drivers to stay safe?

In addition to the basic checks, Triple A recommends you prepare a winter emergency kit to keep in your vehicle.

An emergency kit should include:

An ice scraper for clearing your windshield and windows, A portable charger to keep your phone powered in case of emergency, A flashlight to help with visibility if you break down at night, Warm clothing to stay comfortable if you end up stranded for any length of time.

These simple steps can help prevent roadside mishaps during the winter months. Winter weather can be unpredictable, but being prepared can make all the difference.