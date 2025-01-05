Warming Shelters, Safety Tips For Cold Temperature

Saturday, January 4th 2025, 8:02 pm
The city of Tulsa, local shelters, warming stations, and outreach teams are working to ensure access to safe, warm spaces during the cold temperatures.
Tulsa shelters and temporary warming locations are open to provide refuge. Major locations include:
Temporary overflow shelters will also be open for the cold weather:
For a full list of warming station locations and hours, visit Housing Solutions’ Winter Weather Information Page.
Thirty-five outreach teams from Housing Solutions are distributing winter essentials such as blankets, gloves, and hats. The teams are also connecting individuals to shelters and warming locations.
To assist someone experiencing homelessness:
The public is asked to refrain from donating firewood to individuals, as high winds increase fire risks.
Community members can help by donating winter gear, including warm blankets, hats, gloves, and socks, at the Tulsa Day Center, 415 W. Archer St. Monetary contributions to shelters and outreach teams are also encouraged.
Metro Link Tulsa will provide free bus rides on Monday and Tuesday to help residents reach warming stations.
The City reminds residents to:
Residents can report waterline breaks by calling (918) 596-9488 or checking the City’s online waterline break board.
When temperatures drop below 25 degrees, Tulsa ordinances require animals to have shelter capable of maintaining a temperature of at least 40 degrees. Tulsa Animal Services recommends bringing pets indoors when possible.
The City’s Streets Division is on standby to apply brine to elevated surfaces, including bridges and overpasses, if necessary. Drivers are urged to avoid travel during hazardous conditions and maintain a safe distance from snowplows.
