Warming Shelters, Safety Tips For Cold Temperature

As severe cold weather approaches, the City of Tulsa is opening warming shelters and coordinating with local agencies to ensure the safety of people experiencing homelessness.

The city of Tulsa, local shelters, warming stations, and outreach teams are working to ensure access to safe, warm spaces during the cold temperatures.

Warming Shelters and Overflow Locations

Tulsa shelters and temporary warming locations are open to provide refuge. Major locations include:

John 3:16 Mission, 506 N. Cheyenne — Open 24/7 The Salvation Army Center of Hope, 102 N. Denver Ave. — Open 24/7 Tulsa Day Center, 415 W. Archer St. — Open 24/7 Denver Avenue Station, 319 S. Denver Ave. — Monday-Friday: 5 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.; Saturday: 6:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Temporary overflow shelters will also be open for the cold weather:

Tulsa Dream Center, 4122 W. 55th Pl. — Opens Sunday, Jan. 5, at 3 p.m. and closes Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 9 a.m.; Adults only, pet-friendly. Rose Bowl, 7419 E. 11th St. — Opens Sunday, Jan. 5, at 2 p.m. and closes Thursday, Jan. 9, at 9 a.m.; Adults only.

For a full list of warming station locations and hours, visit Housing Solutions’ Winter Weather Information Page.

Outreach and Community Support

Thirty-five outreach teams from Housing Solutions are distributing winter essentials such as blankets, gloves, and hats. The teams are also connecting individuals to shelters and warming locations.

To assist someone experiencing homelessness:

Call 911 for urgent medical or safety concerns. Submit an Outreach Request Form for non-emergencies to connect individuals with resources.

The public is asked to refrain from donating firewood to individuals, as high winds increase fire risks.

Donations and Assistance

Community members can help by donating winter gear, including warm blankets, hats, gloves, and socks, at the Tulsa Day Center, 415 W. Archer St. Monetary contributions to shelters and outreach teams are also encouraged.

Free Transportation

Metro Link Tulsa will provide free bus rides on Monday and Tuesday to help residents reach warming stations.

Safety Tips

The City reminds residents to:

Use space heaters with caution and never leave them unattended. Operate generators outdoors. Avoid using ovens as heating sources. Limit time outdoors and avoid frozen bodies of water. Check on neighbors, especially the elderly and vulnerable.

Residents can report waterline breaks by calling (918) 596-9488 or checking the City’s online waterline break board.

Animal Safety

When temperatures drop below 25 degrees, Tulsa ordinances require animals to have shelter capable of maintaining a temperature of at least 40 degrees. Tulsa Animal Services recommends bringing pets indoors when possible.

Road Preparations

The City’s Streets Division is on standby to apply brine to elevated surfaces, including bridges and overpasses, if necessary. Drivers are urged to avoid travel during hazardous conditions and maintain a safe distance from snowplows.