Your Vote Counts: Jimmy Carter’s Legacy, Oklahoma Democrats’ Challenges, And State Politics

By: News 9, News On 6

On "Your Vote Counts," panelists reflected on Jimmy Carter's life, challenges for Oklahoma Democrats, and debated hot-button issues, including AG Drummond’s actions and Governor Stitt's push for more centralized appointments.

Carter’s Legacy: A Life of Service Beyond the Presidency

Panelists Richard Morrissette (D) and Colby Schwartz (R) joined moderator Scott Mitchell to reflect on the legacy of Jimmy Carter ahead of his state funeral this Thursday.

Carter, who served as the 39th president of the United States, was remembered for his post-presidency achievements more than his time in office.

"Jimmy Carter was a transitional president," Morrissette shared. "He was a good man, but he wasn’t ready to be president. He did more good as an ex-president than during his presidency."

Schwartz agreed, noting Carter’s challenges while in office:

"His presidency was horribly flawed. He came in with record inflation and unemployment and left the same way... But what he did after leaving the White House was remarkable."

Both panelists highlighted Carter's reputation as a moral leader, though they acknowledged his struggles as a political strategist and his infamous misfortune during the Iran hostage crisis.

Oklahoma Democrats Face Uphill Battle

The discussion shifted to the state of the Democratic Party in Oklahoma. Both Morrissette and Schwartz had strong opinions about the party's current struggles.

"Oklahoma voters didn’t leave the Democratic Party—the Democratic Party left the people of Oklahoma," Schwartz said, criticizing the party’s alignment with national liberal agendas.

Morrissette didn’t hold back either, saying, "They need to get away from this woke baloney and start from scratch. The house has burned down—it’s time to rebuild from the foundation."

Both panelists agreed that a return to grassroots connections and addressing the needs of Oklahomans would be crucial for the party’s revival.

Attorney General Drummond’s Growing Profile

The panel also addressed Attorney General Gentner Drummond's decision to intervene in a controversial Oklahoma County jail case. Schwartz described Drummond as "a leader in the clubhouse" for the 2026 Republican gubernatorial nomination.

"He’s been extremely close to the people," Schwartz said. "As the state’s chief law enforcement officer, his actions reflect responsiveness to public concerns."

Morrissette, however, called Drummond’s move "purely political." He argued, "This was a local DA’s decision. Drummond intervened to gain support from police associations across the state."

Governor Stitt’s Push for Centralized Appointments Sparks Debate

Governor Kevin Stitt’s proposal to appoint certain statewide officials, rather than elect them, was another focal point. Both Morrissette and Schwartz opposed the idea, citing Oklahoma’s deep-rooted populist traditions.

"He's trying to power grab," Morrissette said. "It goes against the inherent nature of Oklahomans, for the last 100 years who’ve historically valued decentralized governance."

Schwartz added that Oklahoma’s Constitution intended for the legislature, which is closest to the people, to have oversight. Centralized appointments go against our state’s values.

While the panelists agreed the proposal likely wouldn’t gain traction, they stressed the importance of ongoing conversations about governance in Oklahoma.