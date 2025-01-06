Warming Shelters Open Across Tulsa Amid Freezing Temperatures

Monday, January 6th 2025, 5:34 am
Outreach teams across Tulsa are working hard to ensure everyone has a warm place to stay during the cold snap. Several warming shelters have opened their doors, providing refuge for those who need it most.
A: The Rose Bowl is typically used as an after-school program for kids. However, for the next few nights, it is transforming into a shelter for 200 homeless individuals in need of warmth and safety. It’s one of two pop-up shelters now serving the homeless during this extreme cold.
A: Guests at the Rose Bowl warming shelter will receive three meals a day, clothes, a blanket, and a cot to sleep on. It’s a full support system for those without shelter during this cold weather.
A: Several agencies, including the Tulsa Day Center and Housing Solutions Tulsa, are working together to manage these shelters and provide additional resources to those in need.
Josh Sanders with the Tulsa Day Center says this initiative provides an incredible opportunity for people in need to connect with case managers from various agencies. Sanders says these relationships can help individuals transition out of homelessness and find long-term support.
A: Yes, the Tulsa Day Center, John 3:16 Mission, and the Salvation Army in Downtown Tulsa are open 24/7 as warming stations. The Denver Avenue MetroLink Station is also open from 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Additionally, the Tulsa Dream Center is operating as a pop-up shelter this week.
(Note: While the Denver Avenue MetroLink Station is open for transportation service, it will not be able to serve as a warming station.)
A: The City of Tulsa encourages the public to call 9-1-1 if they spot anyone in distress so that they can get immediate help and be directed to a warming shelter.
A: Yes, the Tulsa Day Center is currently in need of blanket donations. Leaders with the center are asking for the community’s support in providing blankets to help those staying in the shelters.
