1 Dead In Monday Morning High-Speed Car Crash

A high-speed car crash killed one person and injured two others on South 101st East Avenue Monday morning.

By: News On 6

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on South 101st East Avenue near the College Bound Academy around 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

Authorities say three males were in the car, which was traveling at a high rate of speed, and hit a tree.

The back seat passenger was trapped in the vehicle after the crash and died on the scene. The driver and another passenger sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Investigators found evidence of alcohol involvement. The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.