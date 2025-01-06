Reflecting On January 6, 2021: News On 6 and News 9's Coverage

On January 6, 2021, the United States witnessed an unprecedented scene as supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol and disrupted the certification of the 2020 presidential election. Oklahoma’s Own News On 6 and News 9 provided extensive real-time coverage of the event that day. Here is a look back on that day.

By: News On 6

Here is a look back on the significant events of Jan. 6, 2021, and our coverage from that day.

Real-Time Reporting: The Day Unfolds

The first reports came around noon CST as protesters breached the initial barriers set up by law enforcement and moved towards the Capitol building itself. By 12:27 p.m., CST coverage intensified as protestors made their way to the Capitol steps. By 1:00 PM ET, rioters had broken through windows and doors, forcing their way inside the building.

An aide informed Oklahoma Senator James Lankford while he was speaking on the floor that protesters had entered the building.

At roughly 1:20 p.m. the Capitol was placed on lockdown.

Oklahoma’s Congressional Delegation Speaks

Throughout the day, News On 6 and News 9 highlighted statements from Oklahoma’s congressional delegation. By 2:30 p.m., some members condemned the violence, while others called for calm, reflecting a mix of concern and frustration

At 3:00 p.m., coverage turned to Republican lawmakers urging President Trump to de-escalate the situation.

Senator Lankford said he knew it was bad right away.

“I knew immediately that is not just protestors in the building, it is violence in the building,” said Lankford.

Rioters scaled walls, broke windows, and even roamed the Senate floor.

“They’re trying to be able to go through, to be thugs, to be able to push through with their own perspective of trying to bully their way into something and that is not who we are as Americans,” said Lankford. “We solve things with elections, we solve things with debate, we solve things with conversations.”

A conversation, Congressman Markwayne Mullin said, he had after protestors broke out windows on the doors of the House.

“We at least got them to quit beating on the door,” said Mullin. “They did stop beating on the door, but they were pretty excited and I think they realized how lucky they were that they didn't end up getting shot.”

A majority of Oklahoma's delegation including Sen. Lankford initially opposed the certification of the votes.

But after the events of Jan. 6, Lankford urged Americans to stand united.

Reactions to Jan. 6 From Trump & Biden

As events progressed, News On 6 and News 9 featured President Trump’s video statement at 4:00 p.m., in which he asked rioters to go home.

By 4:50 p.m., President-elect Joe Biden’s remarks condemning the violence aired. He framed the mob’s actions as an assault on democracy and called for accountability.

The Capitol Secured and Aftermath

By 6:18 p.m., reports confirmed the Capitol had been secured after hours of turmoil. Twitter made the decision to lock President Trump’s account, a move reflecting the unprecedented nature of the day. Trump has since regained access to the platform.

Later coverage included insights from Tulsa University professors about the historical significance of the riot and firsthand accounts from Tulsans who were in Washington, D.C., during the unrest.

A Historic Turning Point

January 6, 2021, remains a pivotal moment in American history. For Oklahomans, the day carried additional resonance as state leaders, citizens, and media played a role in documenting and reacting to the events.

