Firework In Mailbox Nearly Sets Tulsa Home On Fire; Here's How Neighbors Stepped In

Tulsa Fire Marshals are investigating a fire started in a mailbox, which threatened a home. Neighbors extinguished the flames. Information was sought regarding the incident.

By: Reagan Ledbetter

-

Tulsa Fire Marshals are looking for the person who set off a firework in a Tulsa man's mailbox and who set his yard on fire.

It happened Saturday night in a neighborhood near 31st and Sheridan.

Travis Termin says he and his girlfriend were out of town for the weekend and got a Facetime call from their neighbor saying their yard was on fire and the fire was just a couple feet from their house.

"They heard a big loud bang so all of the neighbors were coming out in the yard and they started showing us a video of the front yard, just a big ring of fire,” said Termin.

Termin says he’s thankful for his neighbors who sprayed water on the fire and got it out, just before it reached the house. He says when they home the next day, they found debris in the mailbox that looked like a firework. He says its scary because the fire was just a couple feet from his bedroom.

“Is it just a prank or is someone actually trying to do something to our house? It’s just one of those things where I don’t really know what to think until we know who did it,” said Termin.

Fire marshals are now looking for surveillance video in the neighborhood to see if they can figure out who put it in the mailbox and lit it. Termin says he’s thankful his neighbors saved his house.

“I don’t know if, everybody was asleep and didn’t come out and check on it, there’s a possibility that it could get into these leaves you know, and done some damage to our house. So just super thankful everybody kind of jumped into action, called the fire department, got out here and was stomping in the yard, spraying our yard, so just super thankful for good neighbors,” said Termin.

If you have any information or surveillance that could help investigators, call the fire marshal’s office at 918-596-9422.

The postal inspector says it is a federal crime to vandalize a mailbox or damage the mail inside.