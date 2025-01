Anchor Tatum Guinn returned to the newsroom from maternity leave on Monday and talked all about motherhood and baby Margot with Jonathan Cooper and Travis Meyer.

By: News On 6

News On 6 anchor Tatum Guinn returned to the newsroom on Monday after being gone on maternity leave at the end of 2024.

Baby Margot was born in October and she was all the talk when Tatum returned to News On 6 at 4 p.m. with Jonathan Cooper and Travis Meyer.

