Working Outside In The Cold? Here's How To Stay Safe

By: Eden Jones

If your job requires you to work outside in the cold, you can take precautions to minimize your risk and increase your safety.

Reducing Your Risk

You can take the following steps to protect yourself from the cold while on the job:

Limit Amount of Outside Time: Taking frequent breaks allows your body temperature to warm up. Move into a warm location during break times. Work During a Warmer Part of the Day: If possible, working when the sun is up is likely easier on the body than working during the night. Monitor Your Conditions: Pay attention to your body and monitor the physical state of co-workers as well.

Preparation is Key:

Layer Up: Dressing properly is super important. It might seem obvious, but experts say covering your ears, face, hands and feet is the best way to prevent cold related illnesses like frostbite or hypothermia. Stay Hydrated: Even when temperatures plummet, hydration is still important. Experts say, if left unchecked, your body can't regulate temperature properly and therefore be at increased risk for hypothermia. Carry A Cold Weather Kit: Having a spare set of clothes, blankets, and more may be helpful in the event of an emergency.

Be Aware

Know the Symptoms: Reddening skin, tingling, pain, swelling, numbness, fatigue and blisters are all symptoms of frostbite and hypothermia to look out for. Know the Risk: Anyone who works out in the cold is at risk for cold-related illnesses. If you know that beforehand, be sure to take the steps to ensure your safety.



