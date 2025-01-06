Power Restored In Mannford After Hours-Long Outage During Frigid Temperatures

Power is back on in Mannford after an hours-long outage left residents in the cold. Community members stepped up to help during the bitter weather.

By: News On 6

Power was restored in Mannford after an outage left residents in the cold for hours. The city says strong winds caused the outage, with the largest disruptions lasting about four hours. Some residents experienced additional temporary outages throughout the day.

“It was just black, black in here, all of the town was black. There was a bunch of our customers sitting outside just waiting for us to open back up,” said Annamarie Newman, a gas station employee.

Residents Cope With the Cold

As temperatures plummeted, many struggled to stay warm inside their homes and businesses. Newman says the cold crept in quickly during the outage.

“It was so cold in here so fast, we kept the doors closed as much as possible. Our coolers were 15 and lower in there,” she said.

Community Steps Up to Help

Some Mannford residents went above and beyond to help others. Brooke Smith, who runs an animal boarding business, took in several dogs from the city’s animal shelter, which lost power during the outage.

“A lot of these small businesses stick together. The community really sticks together. It’s just my way of giving back the way I can,” Smith said.

Smith also said the intermittent outages gave residents brief moments of hope.

“As soon as it would come on, people would have a little bit of hope, and then it would go back out again. We got to help a lot of the community,” she said.

City Crews Work to Prevent Future Outages

The city says crews are inspecting power lines to ensure reliability and prevent future outages. Customers report no additional disruptions since the power was restored.