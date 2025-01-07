Sister Of Green Country Woman Killed In Crash Expresses Disappointment Over Driver's 90-Day Sentence

A Green Country woman is disappointed after the man who killed her sister in a car crash, got 90 days in jail.

A jury convicted Justin Milwee a few months ago of misdemeanor negligent homicide of Billie Harper.

"She's so forgiving, but she deserves more than three months because her life was taken and it's not the way she expected it, it's not the way no one else did, it was just wrong," her sister Heather Ridge said.

The victim's family says It took nearly five years to get to trial and her sister says this is not the ending they wanted.

Ridge said her sister Billie Harper was a mother of five children, and she was forgiving and caring, and she deserved justice.

Ridge believes Justin Milwee's sentence is not correct for the pain he's caused.

Here's a breakdown of what happened leading up to Justin Milwee's sentencing:

December 26, 2019:

Mounds Police says Justin Milwee was passing cars, going south on Highway 75-A and Billie was trying to make a left turn when Milwee hit and killed her.

May 18, 2020:

Justin Milwee was charged with felony first-degree manslaughter.

August 25, 2022:

Milwee's charge was increased to 2nd-degree murder.

September 2022:

Milwee's murder charge was removed.

September 18, 2024:

Milwee pleads not guilty in court.

October 28, 2024:

The first-degree manslaughter trial starts for Justin Milwee.

October 30, 2024:

Court records say the jury took less than two hours to come up with a verdict, and when deciding a sentence for Milwee the jury got stuck, so the prosecutor and defense attorney agreed to a 3-month jail sentence.

October 31, 2024

Milwee was booked into the Creek County Jail to start his 3-month sentence.

Milwee's attorney, Jason Edge, sent News On 6 the following statement:

"Justin was just driving home from work, stone-cold sober and a horrible accident happened. For four years, he has been labeled as a person guilty of murder or manslaughter. Neither were true. It was an accident. The jury agreed and justice was done."

A memorial for Billie Harper still sits on the side of the road near Mounds, where she was killed in 2019.

"She believed in God a lot, she loved animals, flowers, everything, so we just try to put what we can out here for her every year, and we add more to it," Ridge said.