Taste Test Tuesday: Insomnia Cookies Brings Sweet Treats To Downtown Tulsa

Insomnia Cookies has opened its first Tulsa location downtown, offering late-night treats like cookies, ice cream, and brownies with delivery available.

By: News On 6

Insomnia Cookies, a bakery known for its warm, late-night treats, recently opened its first Tulsa location at 505 E. 2nd St. The store offers 20 varieties of cookies, along with ice cream and brownies.

General Manager David Rader shared a selection of cookies during a visit for Taste Test Tuesday, highlighting the downtown bakery’s offerings.

Insomnia Cookies caters to both night owls and early dessert seekers. For added convenience, the bakery delivers fresh products within a five-mile radius.

For more information, visit InsomniaCookies.com.

Pick-up hours are listed below:

Sunday: Noon to 1 a.m.

Monday - Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Thursday & Friday: 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Saturday: Noon to 3 a.m.