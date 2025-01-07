Catoosa Police Mourn Loss Of Captain Jennifer Swarer And Longtime Chaplain

A heartbreaking week for the Catoosa Police Department as they mourn two losses. Captain Jennifer Swarer, a 16-year veteran and beloved community leader, passed away after battling pancreatic cancer. Longtime chaplain Galen Tiffany passed just a day later.

By: Reagan Ledbetter

It's been a tough week for the Catoosa Police Department after losing two of their own.

Captain Jennifer Swarer passed away last week after a yearlong battle with pancreatic cancer.

Captain Swarer's family says besides being a mom, Swarer always wanted to be a police officer. She wore those two hats proudly. Swarer died on her 16th anniversary with Catoosa Police.

"She fought hard, we thought she was going to beat it. We really did,” said Swarer’s mom, Joy Miller.

When Swarer was diagnosed last January, she was determined to fight.

"I remember the last day before we went back to the hospital, I said Jennifer are you giving up? She said no mom. I want to live. I'm fighting. I had told her through times, keep fighting honey! Keep fighting,” said Joy.

Swarer’s parents say her strength never wavered, and that didn't surprise them because they say she's always been tough as nails.

"She was incredibly strong, and she had a huge love for this community and this little girl right here,” said Swarer’s dad, John Miller.

Swarer leaves behind her 13-year-old daughter Jaidyn, but Jaidyn isn't alone. She has spent her whole life around her mom's co-workers and those officers have taken Jaidyn under their wing.

"It makes me feel good to know that people who have been a big part of my entire life, to know me and my mom were a big part of their lives,” said Jaidyn.

Chief Ronnie Benight says Jennifer meant a lot to the department, law enforcement in general, and the Catoosa community. He said she was a true leader, so much so that Benight talked to Jennifer about being a Chief someday.

"She was full of life. She enjoyed it. She liked the back and forth with the guys and she gave them probably more than what she got. She kept them lined out,” said Benight.

Swarer’s family says this last year was a tough year, but also the best year.

"We had the best Christmas we've ever had this year. She was strong enough that she could be there and enjoy it and laugh, we had a great Christmas,” said John.

Jennifer's funeral will be Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the Catoosa High School Activity Center on Friday, January 10, at 10:30 a.m.

Long time Catoosa Police Chaplain Galen Tiffany passed away just a day after Captain Swarer.

The department says Tiffany was a beloved member of the department and offered personal and spiritual guidance to officers and family members.