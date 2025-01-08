Tulsa Musician Beats Cancer, Releasing 25 Original Songs In One Year

Tulsa country artist John Ferrell, a Stage-3 cancer survivor, is using his journey to inspire others. He’s recording 25 original songs in 2025, starting with “Mountain Top” on Spotify on Jan. 17.

By: Chinh Doan

-

A Tulsa musician is marching to his own beat after beating cancer.

John Ferrell, 26, said cancer changed his life and inspired him to release 25 original songs in one year.

Ferrell has come full circle since interning at Lava Sound Studios in Broken Arrow in 2018.

He is now one year cancer-free and recording original music here to share his message.

Ferrell has had a humbling year, but he is excited about 2025. "It's about love and adventure,” said Ferrell. “It's what I write about."

The country artist from Tulsa is a cancer survivor, following stage three testicular cancer.

It spread to his lymph nodes, requiring several surgeries and chemo. "I had an army around me that was holding me up the whole time,” said Ferrell. “It was kind of a year to heal and a year to think about where I'm going and what I want to do with the talents I've been given."

Ferrell just spent three months in California focusing on his health and writing music. "The main thing I learned was just perspectives and being able to switch perspectives at a moment's notice,” said Ferrell.

Next, he wants to move to Nashville for a bit, then return to Tulsa and keep working with people like Justin Streck, owner of Lava Sound Studios.

Streck said Ferrell inspires him. "It challenges me with my own, it's like, 'Oh man if he can do that, whatever problems I've got going on kind of seem a little bit small in comparison,'" said Streck.

While in college, Ferrell interned for Streck, and now they produce music together.

"He told me that getting cancer was one of the best things that ever happened to him because it drew him back to God,” said Streck.

Ferrell is motivated to share his message and has a goal of releasing 25 original songs in 2025. "Take everything as it comes, and march on," said Ferrell.

He will start releasing his new music on Spotify on January 17, starting with a new song called “Mountain Top.”

Two of Ferrell's News On 6 previewed will also be on a new TV show on the Cowboy Channel that is set to premiere in 2025.