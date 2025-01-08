Counterfeit Bills Used In Claremore; Here's How You Can Spot Fake Money

Claremore police are warning the public about fake money being spent around town. Here's how to spot counterfeit bills.

By: Erin Conrad

-

Claremore Police are warning the public about fake money being spent around town.

"The majority of counterfeits are caught just off touch. We all touch bills every day, so don't discount when something feels odd," said Chief Steve Cox.

Two fake $50 bills were used at Claremore businesses last week along Lynn Riggs Blvd. At first glance, the bill looks real.

“This is a decent forgery, but when you touch it, when you actually kind of look at it, if you do, you know mark it or anything like that, you would know pretty quick that this is it's just not a good bill," Chief Cox said.

Stores mostly check large bills before accepting them but police are urging businesses to check all cash coming in.

How to check if a bill or money is counterfeit:

Double-check bills for watermarks Look for gradient ink Check to see if the ink is raised Crisp feeling

MORE INFO HERE.

“I've got tons of smaller businesses that kind of just get by and they're doing good work, and for them to lose $50 just breaks my heart," Chief Cox said.