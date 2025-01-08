"We Haven't Had That Type Of Ball Movement In A While": Steve Lutz After Cowboys Win Over K-State.

Wednesday, January 8th 2025, 11:44 am
Oklahoma State defeated Kansas State 79-66 on Tuesday, with Abou Ousmane scoring 27 points and Brandon Newman hitting his 1,000th career point.
The Cowboys (9-5, 1-2 Big 12) dominated late in the first half, ending on a 15-0 run for a 43-24 halftime lead, and maintained a double-digit advantage throughout. Ousmane shot 11-of-15 for his first 20-point game as a Cowboy. Marchelus Avery added 13 points, and Bryce Thompson contributed 10. Newman reached his milestone with a free throw at 6:42 in the second half.
OSU improved its shooting, hitting 9-of-21 from three-point range and 47.5% overall. They capitalized on 19 K-State turnovers, scoring 31 points off them. Coleman Hawkins led Kansas State (7-7, 1-2 Big 12) with 18 points, while David N'Guessan added 12 points and 12 rebounds.
The Cowboys, coming off two losses, turned the tables with a 20-2 run to end the first half. They shut down K-State on 11 of their final 12 possessions of the period. Avery's three-pointer extended the lead to 50-30 early in the second half. Despite a brief K-State rally, OSU responded with nine straight points, including consecutive threes from Thompson and Newman.
OSU's largest lead was 66-45 with 8:18 remaining.
Kansas State has now lost 13 consecutive road games. OSU improved to 6-1 at home and snapped a seven-game Big 12 losing streak, marking their largest margin of victory since January 2023.
