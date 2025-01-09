1 Dead In Crash Involving School Bus Near Foyil; All Children Safe

A driver was killed following a head-on crash with a school bus in Rogers County on Wednesday, authorities say.

The crash occurred around 3:51 p.m. on Highway 28A at the intersection of 4230 near Foyil.

Troopers say the driver of the car, 30-year-old Isaac Vanover, died after crashing into a Blue Bird School Bus.

The 17 students on the bus, aged 12 to 13, and the driver were reported safe and are expected to be okay.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is still investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.

