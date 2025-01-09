Green Country Pianist Playing At Jimmy Carter's Funeral Reflects On His Friendship With The President

David Osborne, a Miami, Oklahoma, native, will perform at President Jimmy Carter's memorial service Thursday, honoring a friendship that began nearly 40 years ago.

Osborne, known as the "Pianist to the Presidents," first met Carter at a book signing in Florida. That brief encounter changed his life, leading him to play piano for five U.S. presidents.

A Friendship Sparked by Music

Osborne gave Carter a vinyl record of his piano music with his phone number written on the front. Three weeks later, Carter’s pastor called and invited Osborne to play at the Carter family’s church.

Their friendship blossomed, with Osborne performing for more than 30 of Carter’s birthdays and at the former president and first lady’s 75th wedding anniversary.

Honoring a Lifelong Friend

Osborne says he is honored to fulfill a request made by the Carters 25 years ago to play at the memorial service.

“Tomorrow I’m going to be really sad to have to say goodbye to somebody I’ve known all these years,” Osborne said. “I just hope I do it in a way that will please them … I want it to be the best it can be.”

Performing Carter’s Favorites

Osborne will play several of Carter’s favorite songs, including John Lennon’s “Imagine” and “The Wind Beneath My Wings.”

Presidential Farewell

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. All five living U.S. presidents are expected to attend.

