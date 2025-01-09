Tulsa Crews Prepare Streets Ahead Of Winter Storm

As a winter storm approaches, the City of Tulsa is taking proactive steps, including pre-treating roads with brine, deploying 66 trucks and over 200 employees, and prioritizing safety for drivers and crews.

By: MaKayla Glenn

As the winter storm approaches, the City of Tulsa is taking proactive measures to ensure streets remain safe and passable. Crews have been working since the early hours to prepare for the snowfall.

Early Morning Preparations

Tulsa crews say they are pre-treating elevated surfaces and downtown streets with brine, a mixture of salt and water, ahead of the snowfall.

Ongoing Efforts

City officials have outlined their strategy to keep roads clear. Crews will work in 12-hour shifts throughout the storm to ensure all areas are treated and safe for travel.

The brine treatment is expected to remain effective for several days unless heavy rain occurs.

Leon Kragel with the Public Works Department said, "We brine everything to start the process because it’s good unless we get a real heavy rain. It will stay on the surface for three days. It just helps with the bonding issue."

Safety Tips for Drivers

Drivers are urged to exercise caution and stay at least 150 feet behind brine trucks and snowplows to avoid accidents and give crews room to work.

Resources at the Ready

The City of Tulsa has 66 trucks equipped with salt spreaders and over 200 employees ready to respond if conditions worsen.

Crews will prioritize main roads first before moving to neighborhood streets as needed.

Additional Concerns

Freezing temperatures can also cause waterline breaks. The City encourages residents to report any waterline issues, and crews will be dispatched for repairs.

From the City of Tulsa:

The cold weather this week hasn't had a major impact on the number of waterline breaks we're seeing, extended severe cold can sometimes cause waterline breaks on City streets and in neighborhoods. If you suspect a break, first check the waterline break board, CityOfTulsa.org/Breakboard, to see if a break has already been reported. If not, you can report it by calling (918) 596-9488.

Visit CityOfTulsa.org/Weather to learn more about winter weather preparedness, safety tips, and reporting measures.