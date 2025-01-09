Oklahoma High School Students Get First Art Gallery Experience Through OSAI

Today on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch, Oklahoma high school students showcased their art at the Tour de Quartz exhibition.

By: Alyssa Miller

-

The Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute (OSAI) is giving Oklahoma high school students their first taste of what it is like to have their artwork hung in a gallery.

Nearly 40 students auditioned and were selected this past summer for the two-week arts academy at Quartz Mountain State Park & Lodge based on their interest in painting, drawing, and photography. The art they created during that experience is now on display in the Tour de Quartz exhibition in the Tulsa Arts District.

Q: What is the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute?

The annual arts academy is nearing its 50th year. It takes place every June at the Quartz Mountain State Park & Lodge and brings instructors from all over the country and the world. In 2024, about 230 literary, visual, and performing arts students were invited to OSAI. Nearly 40 of those students focused on either painting and drawing or photography. Wren Pfahl with OSAI said, "They all get to inspire and learn from each other whereas if you were to just go to a music camp you would probably just be singing or playing your instrument, but at OSAI you get to see every single art form happening all at once."

Q: Is the Tour de Quartz exhibition open to the public?

Tour de Quartz features artwork from the students who attended OSAI in the summer of 2024. It is open to the public and on display at the University of Tulsa's 101 Archer until February 28th. The hours are noon to 5 p.m. every Wednesday through Saturday. Cey Karch is a senior at Broken Arrow High School. She created an oil painting of a hand holding a sparkler that is hanging in the gallery. Cey said this was her second year attending OSAI, but the third time she has auditioned. "It just puts a whole new perspective on art because you are not there for a school project, I was there because it is what I love to do and it is my passion," she added.

Q: How Can I Apply for the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute?

In order to be invited to the arts academy students must audition and be accepted. Applications for the summer of 2025 are open through February 17. The only requirements are that the student is an Oklahoma resident, is in 9-12th grade, and is at least 15 years old. To apply visit https://oaiquartz.org/application-selection-process.