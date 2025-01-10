Muskogee City Services Impacted By Winter Storm

Friday, January 10th 2025, 8:33 am
A Winter Storm Warning is set to expire at noon on Friday, but more snow is expected to fall and accumulate before the system exits.
Muskogee crews are continuing to monitor and treat roads. Residents are advised to stay home and avoid driving if possible.
City officials say road conditions are also impacting sanitation crews. They ask residents to leave their trash on the curb and crews will collect it as soon as conditions improve.
The recycling center will be closed Friday, Jan. 10.
January 10th, 2025
October 31st, 2024
October 31st, 2024
May 6th, 2024
January 10th, 2025
January 10th, 2025
January 10th, 2025
January 10th, 2025