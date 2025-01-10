Muskogee City Services Impacted By Winter Storm

Muskogee is experiencing continued snow accumulation, with crews urging residents to stay off the roads and noting delays in city services.

By: News On 6, Jonathan Polasek

A Winter Storm Warning is set to expire at noon on Friday, but more snow is expected to fall and accumulate before the system exits.

Muskogee crews are continuing to monitor and treat roads. Residents are advised to stay home and avoid driving if possible.

City officials say road conditions are also impacting sanitation crews. They ask residents to leave their trash on the curb and crews will collect it as soon as conditions improve.

The recycling center will be closed Friday, Jan. 10.