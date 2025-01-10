Flying Snow Block Shatters Truck Windshield In Kansas

A block of compacted snow flew off an oncoming vehicle and smashed a truck’s windshield in Cedar Point.

By: CBS News

Shocking footage released by the Chase County Sheriff’s Office shows a block of compacted snow flying off an oncoming vehicle and smashing a truck’s windshield in Cedar Point, Kansas.

“Folks, we can all do a little better at cleaning the snow and ice off of our vehicles before traveling,” the sheriff’s office said alongside the dramatic Jan. 9 video.

They said the driver did “an incredible job of safely bringing the unit to a stop”. He was left with minor cuts from glass, the sheriff’s office said, adding, “It could have been so much worse.”