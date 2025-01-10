Flying Snow Block Shatters Truck Windshield In Kansas

Friday, January 10th 2025, 10:46 am
Shocking footage released by the Chase County Sheriff’s Office shows a block of compacted snow flying off an oncoming vehicle and smashing a truck’s windshield in Cedar Point, Kansas.
“Folks, we can all do a little better at cleaning the snow and ice off of our vehicles before traveling,” the sheriff’s office said alongside the dramatic Jan. 9 video.
They said the driver did “an incredible job of safely bringing the unit to a stop”. He was left with minor cuts from glass, the sheriff’s office said, adding, “It could have been so much worse.”
January 10th, 2025
January 8th, 2025
December 2nd, 2024
November 30th, 2024
January 10th, 2025
January 10th, 2025
January 10th, 2025
January 10th, 2025