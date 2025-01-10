Downtown Landmarks Blanketed During Tulsa's Snowy Day

It was a snowy day across Tulsa and Oklahoma on Friday, and though the snow has started to melt, we did catch some amazing views of the snow around town.

By: News On 6, Emory Bryan

In downtown Tulsa, snow accumulation was lighter compared to areas farther south or outside the city. Still, landmarks were blanketed in white, and the lighter-than-usual traffic—helped by school closures—allowed some residents to venture out and enjoy the wintry scene. Rising temperatures helped melt much of the snow, easing travel concerns across the area.

Winter Weather’s Impact on Tulsa International Airport

At Tulsa International Airport, crews worked to clear snow, but flight operations remained unaffected. In fact, Tulsa became a refuge for diverted flights.

"There were a little over 300 people here on diverted flights from DFW. And we were able to accommodate those with our stranded passenger program. Anytime we get diverts or crews time out, we provide them water, blankets, pillows," said Airport Operations Director Cole Brown.

According to Brown, the airport’s equipment can clear up to 6 inches of snow from the main runway in about 15 minutes, ensuring minimal disruption.

City Streets Recover Quickly

On Tulsa’s streets, city crews faced limited plowing requirements as warmer temperatures melted snow quickly. For most of the day, roadways remained manageable, allowing residents to get out and safely enjoy the snowy weather.