I-40 Eastbound Reopened In Okmulgee County Following Hazardous Conditions

Eastbound Interstate 40 is reopened near mile marker 237, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Friday, January 10th 2025, 7:44 pm

By: News On 6


Eastbound Interstate 40 is reopened at mile marker 237, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP says this area was closed Friday due to slick roads.

OHP says the slick roadway has caused numerous collisions between US-75 & mile marker 245.

They say that US-75 southbound to eastbound I-40 will be closed & the Indian Nation Turnpike northbound to eastbound I-40 will be closed. 
