I-40 Eastbound Reopened In Okmulgee County Following Hazardous Conditions

Eastbound Interstate 40 is reopened near mile marker 237, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: News On 6

OHP says this area was closed Friday due to slick roads.

OHP says the slick roadway has caused numerous collisions between US-75 & mile marker 245.

They say that US-75 southbound to eastbound I-40 will be closed & the Indian Nation Turnpike northbound to eastbound I-40 will be closed.