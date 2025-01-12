ODOT Crews Treating Highways, Monitoring Conditions

Crews are treating highways in Pushmataha County and monitoring conditions overnight, with drivers urged to watch for black ice and use caution on Sunday morning.

By: News On 6

Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews are treating highways in Pushmataha County and will monitor surrounding areas overnight.

Conditions remain clear in eastern and northwestern counties, and all turnpikes are reported clear. Crews will continue treating areas overnight to address snow melt as needed.

Drivers are urged to stay weather aware Sunday morning, especially if freezing fog is in the forecast. Use caution on bridges and overpasses, and watch for black ice, which can appear as wet pavement or standing water but is actually a thin layer of ice.