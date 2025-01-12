Attorney For Last Two Tulsa Race Massacre Survivors Responds To DOJ Report

The lead attorney for the last two living Tulsa Race Massacre survivors responds to a DOJ report stating no charges can be filed due to the statute of limitations, and that the City of Tulsa failed to aid victims after the attack.

By: News On 6

The lead attorney for the last two living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre is speaking out after the Department of Justice released its report on the attack.

The report, released yesterday, states that federal prosecutors cannot charge anyone connected to the massacre due to the statute of limitations expiring decades ago.

The DOJ also found that the City of Tulsa resisted offers to assist the victims in the aftermath and failed to provide necessary aid.

Kristen Clarke, with the Department of Justice, said, “The historical reckoning for the massacre continues. This report reflects our commitment to the pursuit of justice and truth, even in the face of insurmountable obstacles.”

Damario Solomon-Simmons, the lead attorney for the survivors, said the DOJ did not inform his team of what would be included in the report.