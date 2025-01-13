39th Annual Chili Bowl Nationals Kicks Off In Tulsa

The 39th annual Chili Bowl Nationals kicks off Monday at Tulsa’s SageNet Center, featuring nearly 400 midget cars, nightly races, and up-close access to drivers, culminating in Saturday's thrilling finale.

By: Alyssa Miller

-

The 39th annual Chili Bowl Nationals begin Monday night at the SageNet Center in Tulsa, marking the start of one of the most exciting midget racing events in the world.

This year's event features nearly 400 entries, with participants ranging from local racers to stars from NASCAR and IndyCar.

Racing begins each evening at 5 p.m., leading up to Saturday’s thrilling finale.

A Growing Legacy

Since its inception nearly four decades ago, the Chili Bowl has grown significantly. Starting with just 50 cars in its first year, the event now boasts almost 400 entries, just shy of the all-time record.

The weeklong competition includes nightly preliminary races, with each driver’s performance determining their position for Saturday’s "alphabet run," a must-see event for fans.

Keith Kunz Motorsports Team

Keith Kunz Motorsports, a standout team at the Chili Bowl, has entered 16 cars this year.

Drivers hail from across the country, including California, New York, and Oklahoma.

"We're here when the doors open at 9 a.m. and we're one of the last ones to leave at midnight and we do it for 6, 7 days in a row," said Chuck Gurney Jr. with Keith Kunz Motorsports.

The team showcases a diverse range of talent, from seasoned professionals to first-time participants.

What to Expect

Midget racing offers a unique and electrifying experience. Drivers climb into the small, wingless cars from the top, secure themselves in containment seats, and control speeds of up to 90 mph on the short indoor track.

The intense atmosphere, described as similar to the starting grid of the Indianapolis 500, adds to the event's allure.

"It's electric to be out here. Every night it's a new field of drivers. The talent, the names, everything that goes with it, and the drama that unfolds," said Bryan Hulbert with the Chili Bowl Nationals.

Up Close with Racing Stars

One of the Chili Bowl’s defining features is its accessibility. Every general admission ticket doubles as a pit pass, allowing fans to interact with drivers and see the cars up close.

"You not only have that mix of these top drivers from around the world but you also have your local drivers," Hulbert said.

Racing enthusiasts can mingle with stars like Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, and others alongside local talent, breaking down barriers often seen in other major motorsports events.

"Hopefully at the end of the night we're shooting to be in victory lane and it's all worth it but obviously there's gonna be 80 other guys trying to do the same thing," Gurney Jr. said.

Event Schedule

Racing starts at 5 p.m. each night, culminating on Saturday with opening ceremonies at 6:30 p.m. and the entire run beginning at 9 a.m.

Reserved seat tickets are available for Monday and Tuesday, while general admission tickets can be purchased daily for the rest of the week.

For more details on the Chili Bowl Nationals, visit ChiliBowl.com.