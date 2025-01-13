'We've Won A Lot Of Big Races...This Would Put The Cherry On Top:' Bixby's Cannon McIntosh Looks To Bring Home His 1st Golden Driller

McIntosh will be among those racing in Monday's qualifying, and the O'Reilly Auto Parts Invitational Race of Champions.

By: Scott Pfeil

The green flag drops on the 39th annual Chili Bowl Nationals on Monday with 2nd Opinion Auto Center Qualifying Night at the Tulsa Expo Raceway inside the SageNet Center.

One of the favorites this year is Bixby native Cannon McIntosh. McIntosh says there is nothing like this week.

Despite all the extra buzz surrounding the event this year, McIntosh says he's only focused on what he can control, and making sure he has the best shot of bringing home the Golden Driller.

This will be the 7th appearance for McIntosh in the Chili Bowl Nationals. In his previous 6 appearances, he has 3 preliminary wins under his belt, and 3 Top 5 finishes. He believes the pieces are in place to make a run at the top of the podium.

One big change for this year's event: Saturday's final drops from 55 laps to 40. McIntosh says that doesn't change anything for him in the preparation for Saturday.