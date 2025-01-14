Some Artifacts Saved From California's Will Rogers Ranch, Volunteers In Need After Fires

As wildfires consume parts of California, volunteers salvage artifacts from Will Rogers Ranch. Donations are being sought to help those affected, including ranch staff who lost homes in the fire.

By: Amy Slanchik

As the wildfires in California continue to burn, News On 6 is learning more about what was saved from the Will Rogers Ranch and how people can help ranch volunteers who lost their homes.

Recovering things from the ranch came down to logistics, with four state vehicles and a handful of people who grabbed everything they could.

Home videos taken at the Will Rogers Ranch show what life was like for the Rogers family, sometime before 1944, nestled in the Palisades. Newly released photos from California State Parks show what remains after the fire, with some buildings still standing and others smoldering.

"I want to thank Oklahoma. Oh my word. I've been getting calls from so many people,” Jennifer Rogers said.

Jennifer is Will's great-granddaughter. While she doesn't think any furniture was saved, she said most of the artwork from the main room of the front house was saved, along with Navajo rugs and some of Will's boots.

"Everybody wants to know about the banjo,” she said. “We did get the banjo."

Jennifer said a lot of people have been asking her about a stuffed roping calf that was at the ranch, but said sadly, there just wasn't room for it, so that piece of history was lost in the fire.

Everything that was saved is being carefully moved again, further north, to the state's capital.

"As we speak, they are repackaging them up and taking them to Sacramento because the fire is spreading,” Jennifer said.

Just weeks ago, a group of dedicated ranch volunteers got together for their annual Christmas party. Jennifer said at least eight of those people lost their homes.

"Those numbers are still coming in,” Rogers said. “We're still trying to find out because there's no cell service, no internet. It's hard to find the people and connect with them."

One person who lost his home is Bill Hamm, the first person visitors see at the ranch.

"He was actually busy packing up the collection at the ranch house and couldn't get to his house to save his house or get anything out of it,” Rogers said.

Jennifer said donations are already pouring in to help staff and volunteers. She is looking back to her ancestor, to take the first step in moving forward.

"We're doing what Will would do. Will would take care of his people,” she said.

People can help the volunteers by giving to the Will Rogers Ranch Foundation. For more information, click here.