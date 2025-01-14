Bixby Dog Rescue Frustrated After Thieves Take Food Donations: 'It's Hurtful'

Puppy Haven rescue in Bixby is frustrated after two people were caught stealing dog food donations from in front of their office.

By: Erin Conrad

The whole thing was caught on camera by a person in a business nearby who thought the two people were acting suspiciously.

Puppy Haven rescue is located in Bixby off Memorial and usually gets donations dropped off in front of their door when they are closed during the week.

"Whether it's a monetary donation or a food donation, every single one matters to us because it's just all we operate on," said Lauren Luiskutty.

Luiskutty works for Puppy Haven and manages the non-profit’s offices.

They accept dog food, kennels, blankets, and other necessities for the more than 100 dogs and puppies in the rescue.

"We've been around for seven years and have now rescued over 4,000 dogs. Our biggest goal is just to save as many of as many as we can," said Luiskutty.

The non-profit is open on the weekends but during the weekday have always left their donation box out. Now, they are having to rethink how they collect things like food and crates.

The rescue says the two people only made off with a few bags of food but they say even those few bags make a difference.

"People are giving up so much of their time and their efforts to make every little thing happen here. So, even though it's just a few bags of dog food. It matters more than you know, and for us who work so hard to do it, it's hurtful," said Luiskutty.

Puppy Haven is now working on raising funds to buy a donation box big enough with a lock and a top.