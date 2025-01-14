Gas Line Struck in Claremore Prompts Road Closure and Evacuations

Muskogee Ave in Claremore is closed between 1st St and Fry St due to a gas leak.

By: News On 6

-

A natural gas line in south Claremore was struck Thursday afternoon by a third-party contractor, prompting a road closure and the evacuation of several homes and a business as a safety precaution.

According to Oklahoma Natural Gas, no injuries have been reported, and crews are working to complete repairs, which are expected to be finished later on Tuesday.

Customer Guidance for Service Restoration

Once repairs are complete, Oklahoma Natural Gas technicians will require access to homes or businesses to perform safety checks and relight appliances. They say an adult must be present for technicians to enter. Technicians will carry company IDs, wear logoed clothing, and have hard hats or caps with the Oklahoma Natural Gas logo.

Safety Reminder

Oklahoma Natural Gas urges anyone who smells natural gas or has a gas emergency to leave the area immediately and call 911 and 800-458-4251.

Customers are also reminded to call 811 or visit OKIE811.org at least 48 hours before digging to avoid damaging gas lines.

Clarifying the Term "Hit Line"

Officials emphasized that the incident should be referred to as a "hit line" rather than a "leak," as the damage was caused by accidental digging rather than a fault in the pipe. For more updates, follow Oklahoma Natural Gas or local emergency management channels.