Steam Leak Prompts Lane Closures on West 5th Street in Tulsa

Lanes on West 5th Street in Tulsa will close on Wednesday due to a steam leak; the repair timeline is currently unknown.

Tuesday, January 14th 2025, 5:14 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

City crews will close lanes on West 5th Street between South Denver Avenue and South Cheyenne Avenue starting at 8 a.m. on Jan. 15 due to a steam leak, officials announced.

Crews are looking into the source of the leak, and no timeline has been set for repairs or the reopening of the affected lanes.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes or follow detour signs in the area to avoid delays.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 14th, 2025

January 5th, 2025

December 17th, 2024

December 4th, 2024

Top Headlines

January 15th, 2025

January 15th, 2025

January 15th, 2025

January 15th, 2025