Steam Leak Prompts Lane Closures on West 5th Street in Tulsa

Lanes on West 5th Street in Tulsa will close on Wednesday due to a steam leak; the repair timeline is currently unknown.

By: News On 6

-

City crews will close lanes on West 5th Street between South Denver Avenue and South Cheyenne Avenue starting at 8 a.m. on Jan. 15 due to a steam leak, officials announced.

Crews are looking into the source of the leak, and no timeline has been set for repairs or the reopening of the affected lanes.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes or follow detour signs in the area to avoid delays.