Tiger Woods Returns To Golf At Second Match Of TGL

The 15-time major champion makes his league debut alongside Max Homa and Kevin Kisner.

By: News On 6

The TGL golf league -- helmed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy -- continues its inaugural season Tuesday night when Los Angeles Golf Club takes on Jupiter Links Golf Club in the second match held at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Where to watch TGL

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 14 | Time: 6 p.m.

Location: SoFi Center — Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Watch ESPN+





What is TGL

TGL matches will take place across 15 holes and two sessions. Players will hit full-swing shots off grass, rough or sand into a simulator screen with short-game shots under 50 yards and putts taking place inside the SoFi Center on a rotating, adjustable green. There are a few added wrinkles as well including timeouts, a shot clock and a hammer, so let's dive into them all.

TGL format

Holes Nos. 1-9 -- Triples (3 vs. 3 alternate shot): Two teams of three will face off in alternate shot across the first session. Let's say Fowler hits the tee shot on No. 1. Fitzpatrick will then hit the approach shot and Schauffele will strike the first putt. This rotation will continue until the hole is complete.

Holes Nos. 10-15 -- Singles (head-to-head play): After nine holes of Triples, players will take to Singles, which is exactly what it sounds like. An individual from one team will play a hole against an individual from the other with the winner earning a point. All three players will play a hole before the cycle begins again on hole Nos. 13-15.

Overtime: 3 vs. 3 closet-to-the-pin competition

Scoring: Each hole is worth one point with ties worth zero. There are no carryovers.

The Hammer: Each hole in a TGL match is worth one point unless a team decides to literally throw the "hammer" (not an actual hammer), which doubles the point value of that hole. A team can either accept the hammer and play that hole for two points or deny it and concede the hole. Each time the hammer is used within a match, it will change possession.

Shot clock: Players will have 40 seconds to hit their shots or face a one-stroke penalty.

Timeouts: Each team has four timeouts per match -- two in Triples and two in Singles. There are no carryovers from session to session.

TGL Teams: A Quick Look at the Rosters

Atlanta Drive GC

Billy Horschel Justin Thomas Patrick Cantlay Lucas Glover

Boston Common Golf

Keegan Bradley Rory McIlroy Hideki Matsuyama Adam Scott

Jupiter Links Golf Club

Tom Kim Tiger Woods Max Homa Kevin Kisner

Los Angeles Golf Club

Justin Rose Collin Morikawa Sahith Theegala Tommy Fleetwood

New York Golf Club

Xander Schauffele Matt Fitzpatrick Rickie Fowler Cameron Young

The Bay Golf Club

Min Woo Lee Ludvig Åberg Wyndham Clark Shane Lowry



