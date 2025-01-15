Mercy Regional EMS begins service in Sand Springs

Mercy Regional EMS is taking over ambulance services in Sand Springs, introducing locally stationed ambulances, enhanced response times, and closer collaboration with the fire department.

Mercy Regional EMS officially begins its ambulance operations in the city on Wednesday, bringing significant changes designed to improve response times and enhance emergency care.

What’s Changing?

For the past 40 years, EMSA has served as the city’s ambulance provider. Starting on Wednesday, Mercy Regional EMS, located at 451 S. Lincoln Ave., takes over, with three ambulances stationed within city limits and fully staffed 24/7. This marks a shift in how Sand Springs approaches emergency services, aiming to get help to residents faster.

Why the Change?

Sand Springs Fire Chief Jeremy Wade-Sims explained the motivation behind this move:

Improved Response Times: With ambulances now stationed locally instead of coming from Tulsa, response times are expected to be significantly reduced. Closer Collaboration: Mercy Regional EMS’s proximity to the Sand Springs Fire Station allows for stronger teamwork, including shared training opportunities.

“They’re within a mile of our fire station," Chief Wade-Sims says. We’re just hoping to build some good camaraderie and have a good team... hang out with us, and train with them. They’re also going to be helping out with our EMS training.”

Impact on Residents

Billing Update: Ambulance services will still be billed through residents’ utility bills but under the new name, Mercy Care. 24/7 Coverage: The new system ensures continuous, round-the-clock ambulance availability within the city.

Looking Ahead

Mercy Regional EMS is also actively recruiting EMTs and paramedics to join their team as they expand their operations in Sand Springs.