Mercy Regional EMS begins service in Sand Springs

Wednesday, January 15th 2025, 6:46 am
Mercy Regional EMS officially begins its ambulance operations in the city on Wednesday, bringing significant changes designed to improve response times and enhance emergency care.
For the past 40 years, EMSA has served as the city’s ambulance provider. Starting on Wednesday, Mercy Regional EMS, located at 451 S. Lincoln Ave., takes over, with three ambulances stationed within city limits and fully staffed 24/7. This marks a shift in how Sand Springs approaches emergency services, aiming to get help to residents faster.
Sand Springs Fire Chief Jeremy Wade-Sims explained the motivation behind this move:
“They’re within a mile of our fire station," Chief Wade-Sims says. We’re just hoping to build some good camaraderie and have a good team... hang out with us, and train with them. They’re also going to be helping out with our EMS training.”
Mercy Regional EMS is also actively recruiting EMTs and paramedics to join their team as they expand their operations in Sand Springs.
