Chili Bowl Nationals turn pink for cancer patients

The Chili Bowl Nationals' "Turn the Bowl Pink" event raises funds for local cancer patients through auctions, merchandise sales, and support from Lisa Bain Ministries and therapy dogs.

Thursday, January 16th 2025, 11:54 am

By: LeAnne Taylor


TULSA, Okla. -

As the Chili Bowl Nationals brought high-speed action to Tulsa this week, Friday night marks a special tradition: Turn the Bowl Pink. The initiative supports Lisa Bain Ministries, a local organization that provides care packages to cancer patients across the area.

Fans attending the event can visit the Turn the Bowl Pink booth, where items like T-shirts, stuffed animals, and a hand-sewn quilt are available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting cancer patients. An auction featuring unique items is also part of the fundraising effort.

Therapy dogs Moose, Mabel, and Maddi will make appearances at the booth, offering comfort to attendees and reminding visitors of the event’s heartfelt mission.

For more information, visit LisaBain.com.
