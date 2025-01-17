Guide: What To Know About the 46th Annual Tulsa MLK Parade

Tulsa’s 46th MLK Parade on Jan. 20, 2025, celebrates equality and unity.

By: David Prock

Oklahomans will gather to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy at the 46th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Parade in Tulsa!

Organizers met Wednesday to discuss the event and the impact of cold weather. They have decided to continue with the parade but will move the start time to noon.

"We have decided Tulsa's 2025 MLK Parade will go on as planned. It will be cold but there is no precipitation in the forecast. Please dress warmly and take advantage of the heaters in our hospitality tent," said Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Society.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Event Details

Name: 46th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Parade (46th Annual Tulsa MLK Parade) Date: Monday, January 20, 2025 Time: The parade starts at Noon Theme: "Tulsa: The Dream in Motion"

Parade Route

Start Location: Corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd & John Hope Franklin Blvd. Route Highlights: The parade will travel through the historic Greenwood District. End Location: Near the intersection of Archer & Elgin (see map on the event website).

What to Expect

Organized by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Society. The parade is expected to last approximately two hours. Features local organizations, schools, and community groups celebrating MLK’s legacy.

How to Plan Your Visit

Parking: Arrive early to secure parking near the parade route. Accessibility: The parade route travels through pedestrian-friendly areas, with spots for spectators.

More Information

Join Tulsa in honoring Dr. King’s vision of equality, justice, and unity!