Two arrested in murder investigation of missing Oklahoma man

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) announced that two suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of 40-year-old Juan Luviano.

Luviano was last seen on December 19 near North Trenton Avenue in Tulsa and reported missing to the Tulsa Police Department on December 21, 2024. According to OSBI, evidence suggested foul play in Luviano’s disappearance, prompting the Tulsa Police Department Homicide Unit to lead an in-depth investigation.

On Jan. 9, 2025, the OSBI joined the case when the investigation expanded beyond Tulsa's jurisdiction. On Jan. 13, OSBI agents searched a wooded area near Spaniard Creek in Muskogee County, where they discovered human remains. The remains were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and were positively identified as Luviano.

Maria Guadalupe, 22, and Irwin Medina,19, have been identified as suspects and were arrested on January 15 in Tulsa and charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy. They were booked into the Muskogee County Jail.

