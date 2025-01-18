Tulsa prosecutors charge woman of enabling child sex abuse

A woman has been charged with enabling child sexual abuse and failing to report it by Tulsa County prosecutors.

By: News On 6

An affidavit said that in Dec. 2024, a teenage girl told the woman, Jessica Kearney, that she was being sexually abused by a man she knew, but Kearney didn't believe her.

The report said it started when she was 9 and went on until she was 15, with the assaults still ongoing.

Months later, the girl set up a camera and recorded the assault and showed it to Kearney, but says Kearney still didn't believe it was rape.

Police said that during an interview, Kearney told them she talked to the suspect who admitted to the sex but said the victim started it.

The man has also been charged, but he has not been arrested yet.