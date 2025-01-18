Medical Minute: Minimally invasive brain aneurysm surgery offers new hope

Doctors are using a minimally invasive approach to treat brain aneurysms, offering patients quicker recoveries and fewer complications. The innovative technique could help millions suffering from aneurysm-related pain and reduce the risk of deadly ruptures.

Doctors are using a minimally invasive approach to treat brain aneurysms, offering patients quicker recoveries and fewer complications. The innovative technique could help millions suffering from aneurysm-related pain and reduce the risk of deadly ruptures.

The dangers of aneurysms

An aneurysm is a weak spot in an artery that can rupture and become fatal.

“If an aneurysm ruptures, unfortunately, 50 percent of patients, they cannot even get to the hospital,” a doctor said.

About 1 in 50 people in the U.S. have an unruptured brain aneurysm. These “ticking time bombs” require treatment to prevent rupture.

Minimally invasive procedure

Traditional treatment for aneurysms often involves a craniotomy, which requires a large incision and the opening of the skull. However, Dr. Mandel is performing a new technique that uses a small incision on the eyelid to access and clip the aneurysm.

“We do an incision that is on the eyelid,” Mandel explained. Once located, the aneurysm is clipped to stop blood flow and prevent rupture.

This approach results in less tissue damage, a smaller scar, and quicker recovery. Most patients resume normal activities in two to four weeks compared to one to two months with traditional surgery.

“Most patients do surgery and go home next day,” Mandel said.

Patient’s life-changing experience

Barbara O’Hara, a patient who endured excruciating neck pain, migraines, and headaches, discovered she had an aneurysm.

“I felt afraid. I felt very afraid,” O’Hara said.

After undergoing the minimally invasive surgery, she experienced immediate relief.

“When I woke up, I felt like a million dollars, and I was shocked I felt so wonderful,” O’Hara said.

Now, she enjoys pain-free walks on the beach.

“He saved my life, and I don’t have words for that,” she said.

Expanded applications

By offering a faster recovery and less invasive approach, this new technique is giving patients like O’Hara a second chance at life.

This surgical approach can also be used to treat some brain tumors and epilepsy, though it’s only an option for aneurysms in specific brain areas.