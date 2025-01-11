Medical Minute: The Environmental Impact Of Your Family’s Dinner Choices

Did you know your dinner choices impact both your family's health and the planet? Discover how small changes, like swapping beef for plant-based options, can reduce greenhouse gases and make a big difference in today's medical minute.

By: News On 6, LeAnne Taylor

Are you serving your family a "hot" or "cold" dinner tonight? This question doesn’t refer to the temperature of the food but rather its impact on health and the environment.

The Link Between Food and the Environment

Registered dietitian Lindsay Moyer says animal-based foods, particularly beef, produce significantly more greenhouse gases during production compared to plant-based alternatives. These gases contribute to climate change.

“Foods that are animal-based, especially beef, also chicken, turkey, seafood, and dairy, release far more greenhouse gases in the production of them,” Moyer said.

Swapping beef for other proteins, like turkey or chicken, can reduce the carbon footprint of your diet by 50%, according to Moyer.

Plant-Based Protein Options

Replacing animal protein with options like beans, lentils, chickpeas, and edamame can lower saturated fat intake. Soy-based products like tofu and tempeh are also healthy alternatives.

For dairy, fortified soy milk can provide vitamin D, calcium, and protein while reducing environmental impact.

A Family’s Plant-Based Journey

Twelve-year-old Pia Brown has been vegan her entire life. Her parents, owners of a vegan restaurant in Baltimore, embraced plant-based living years ago.

Pia’s mother, Naijha, shared how her husband’s cooking won her over: “He was stalking me and trying to get to me through his food.”

The family’s lifestyle demonstrates how plant-based eating can become second nature.

Starting Small

For families considering a transition, Moyer suggests trying one plant-based meal per week.

“It took me three years, but I transitioned one meal at a time,” Moyer said.

The Health Factor

Not all plant-based foods are healthy. Items like cookies, soda, cakes, and candy, while plant-based, can still be high in fat, sugar, and sodium.

By making intentional food choices, families can improve their health and help protect the planet.