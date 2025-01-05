Medical Minute: Childhood Trauma's Long-Term Effects and Coping Strategies

Trauma can leave lasting scars, as research shows that people who experience childhood trauma have an increased risk of depression, anxiety, heart disease, diabetes and even some forms of cancer.

By: News On 6

Trauma can leave lasting scars, as research shows that people who experience childhood trauma have an increased risk of depression, anxiety, heart disease, diabetes and even some forms of cancer.

More than 60% of Americans report experiencing childhood trauma, and two-thirds of children report a traumatic event by the age of 16, according to experts.

"When you're little and you get a sense that the world is dangerous, or that people are dangerous, that can shape your trajectory, because you have expectations that bad things might happen, and so your way of relating to other people, your neurobiology, gets wired for danger," said one speaker.

Recognizing and Responding to Trauma in Children

While some children will talk about their fears and feelings, others may be experiencing hidden trauma, becoming more irritable, fighting more with siblings, losing focus at school, or becoming more hyper vigilant.

"When they tend to show their distress through their behavior, we tend to view it as misbehavior and not understand that it's connected to what they're going through," the speaker said.

Parents can help by letting children talk about their feelings, according to experts. The Trinka and Sam disaster series, involving a story coloring book and parenting guide, is designed to help families start the conversation.

The Trinka and Sam Disaster Series

"What if it happens again? Said, Trinka. You see how Trinka and Sam are help to feel safe, and then you see how the community comes together," the speaker said.

The Trinka and Sam disaster series has been distributed to more than 400,000 people in 103 countries and is designed to be supportive of both children and adults, according to the report. The series is available for free download in several languages at PiploProductions.com