Emergency training exercise to take place at Tulsa Premium Outlets Sunday

An emergency training exercise will take place at Tulsa Premium Outlets on Jan. 19, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with area closures and simulated emergency sounds.

By: News On 6

The Jenks Police Department, Jenks Fire Department, and EMSA will conduct an emergency training exercise at the Tulsa Premium Outlets on Jan. 19, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

To accommodate the exercise, all entrances to the outlet mall will be closed beginning at 7:45 a.m. Only first responders, outlet mall employees, and credentialed media will be allowed access to the parking lot and mall vicinity during this time.

Residents living near the mall may hear simulated emergency sounds, which are part of the training. Medical aid will be available on-site if necessary. The exercise will conclude at 10 a.m., and the mall will reopen to the public once it has ended.

Updates will be posted on the Jenks Police Department’s social media pages.